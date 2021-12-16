Uber passenger who made billionth UK trip wins free rides for a decade

To mark the milestone, Uber has awarded the passenger free rides for the next 10 years, worth up to £10,000.

Neil Lancefield
Thursday 16 December 2021 17:45
Uber has recorded its billionth UK trip, nearly a decade after it began operating in the country (Laura Dale/PA)
Uber has recorded its billionth UK trip, nearly a decade after it began operating in the country (Laura Dale/PA)
(PA Archive)

An Uber passenger has won free rides for a decade after making the billionth UK journey booked through the firm.

The ride hailing app company said the short trip was taken in Portsmouth on December 7.

To mark the milestone, Uber awarded the passenger free rides for the next 10 years, worth up to £10,000.

This is just the beginning

Jamie Heywood, Uber

Uber launched in the UK in London in 2012.

Recommended

Since then, the app has been used by passengers from more than 130 countries, with in excess of 28 million trips made to or from UK airports.

The firm’s regional general manager for northern and eastern Europe Jamie Heywood, said: “We’re hugely proud to have reached one billion trips in the UK.

“This milestone is a testament to every amazing driver that has worked with Uber since our launch in the UK.

“This is just the beginning and we now look forward to the next billion trips, and our electric future.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in