Clearing vacancies down after ‘admin blip’ ahead of A-level results day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The number of courses for students in clearing has dropped ahead of A-level results day, with one university blaming an “administrative blip” for showing more than 500 as available when they should not have been.

With less than 24 hours to go until the exam results are published, the availability of courses for those who do not get into their first choices was down on last week – most significantly at the University of Liverpool.

As of Wednesday morning, a PA news agency snapshot of the UK’s largest higher education providers showed there were 22,685 courses with vacancies for students living in England, down from 23,280 on Friday.

The University of Liverpool had shown 529 courses as available in clearing on the Ucas website last week but it is understood this should not have been the case and was an “administrative blip”.

A spokeswoman for the university said: “The University of Liverpool will be in clearing for a small number of high-quality candidates in a range of subjects, but we are unable to be more specific until results day tomorrow, when we will know exactly which courses might have spaces available.

“The Ucas clearing pages were live for a period of time for pre-qualified applicants, as is the case each year. We removed the pages while we determine which courses are available in advance of results day tomorrow, when we will advertise any vacancies.”

The change saw options at the Russell Group universities – of which Liverpool University is a member – dwindle compared to last week, with 1,785 courses at 15 of the 24 elite institutions as of Wednesday morning, compared with 2,358 courses at 17 of them on Friday.

The University of Birmingham, which is also a member of the Russell Group, had shown on the Ucas website 10 courses as being available last week but has now advised people to check its own website on Thursday for any vacancies.

This is expected to be one of the most competitive years for university places and admissions service Ucas has acknowledged universities have been more cautious in their offer-making.

We’ve highlighted apprenticeship opportunities more prominently to applicants in our communications this year Clare Marchant, Ucas

The organisation’s chief executive, Clare Marchant, said they have seen a rise in interest in apprenticeship content on their website this year and that apprenticeships have therefore been highlighted “more prominently” to students.

She said: “For students without an offer, Ucas emails them suggested matches via Clearing Plus and signposts Career Finder, which includes apprenticeships, giving them visibility of their many options.

“We’ve highlighted apprenticeship opportunities more prominently to applicants in our communications this year because this summer we have seen a 43% increase in unique page views of our apprenticeship content on ucas.com.”