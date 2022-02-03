Infant chimp Masindi celebrates her second birthday at Edinburgh Zoo

Masindi, a Western chimpanzee, is the youngest of the troop at the zoo’s Budongo Trail.

Dan Barker
Thursday 03 February 2022 14:15
Masindi celebrates her birthday on Thursday (Royal Zoological Society of Scotland)
Masindi celebrates her birthday on Thursday (Royal Zoological Society of Scotland)

An infant chimpanzee from a critically endangered species has celebrated her second birthday at Edinburgh Zoo.

Western chimpanzee Masindi, the youngest of the troop at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland zoo’s Budongo Trail, spent her big day on Thursday opening presents filled with delicious treats including straw, peanuts, sunflower seeds and chickpeas.

Masindi, two, celebrating her birthday on Thursday (Royal Zoological Society of Scotland)

The two-year-old shares her name with the nearest town to the Budongo Conservation Field Station in Uganda where the zoological society has funded efforts to protect chimpanzees in the Budongo forest since 2005.

Masindi is one of almost 3,000 animals at Edinburgh Zoo and Highland Wildlife Park.

Recommended

There are thought to be less than 50,000 Western chimpanzees left in the wild. They are found in forests across the Ivory Coast Guinea Liberia Mali and Sierra Leone.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in