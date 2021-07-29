Vaccinated Britons are reporting sneezing as a coronavirus symptom, according to experts working to improve understanding of the virus.

The three recognised Covid symptoms by the NHS are a new, persistent cough, a high temperature and a loss of taste or smell.

However, people using the ZOE COVID Study App, a technology that relies on contributors logging symptoms to gather information about the virus, have reported other symptoms.

Experts analysing data said: “Although the main symptoms of loss of smell (anosmia), cough, fever, headaches and fatigue remain important, we’ve found that sneezing a lot is a more common sign of infection in those who’ve been vaccinated.”

The report from the scientists stresses that sneezing is much more likely to be a sign of a regular cold or allergy but that it could be a sign of coronavirus, this only applies in people who have been vaccinated.

The experts wrote: “Interestingly, our data shows that people who had been vaccinate and then tested positive for COVID-19 were more likely to report sneezing as a symptom compared with those without a jab.

“This suggests that sneezing a lot with no explanation after you’ve been vaccinated could be a sign of COVID-19.”

Vaccinated people in this situation can order a test through the ZOE COVID Study App, by logging any known symptoms in the app.

Those seeking an NHS Covid test can only order one if they have a cough, fever or loss of smell.

Though the experts stress that “the link between sneezing and COVID_19 isn’t very strong”, “sneezing is a key way that viruses spread.”

Analysts with the ZOE app have identified 20 symptoms of the virus in total, including headaches, fatigue and skin rashes.

Members of the public can contribute to the research by logging their symptoms on the app.