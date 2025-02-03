O’Neill: Case for improved funding for Northern Ireland will continue to be made

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The case for a “proper funding model” for Northern Ireland will continue to be brought to the UK Government, Michelle O’Neill has said.

Stormont’s First Minister said Labour has been “more engaged” with the devolved institutions than the Tories, but described a cut to winter fuel payments for pensioners as “crass”.

Ministers in the devolved powersharing institution have long argued that public services in Northern Ireland are not being funded adequately.

When Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister last year, one of his first acts was to visit Stormont and to promise a “reset” in relations with the devolved institutions.

Ms O’Neill said Stormont’s Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald had been “leading the charge” to make the case to the Treasury for an improved funding model.

She added: “We are not asking for anything special and unique, we are asking for what the public are entitled to, which is to have good funded public services.

“They pay their taxes, they pay their national insurance and in turn should have their public services invested in.

“Because of that effort we’ve seen an additional almost half a billion pounds invested into our public services.”

Ms O’Neill added: “Over the course of last year there have been a lot of changes, leadership changes as a direct result of the Westminster election, a Labour Government now leading in London.

“They talk a lot about reset and some of that works, but I think there is a lot more to be done in terms of how we are funded and that case continues to be made.

“I have to say I fundamentally disagree with the approach of some of those early decisions of this Labour Government, particularly targeting the elderly when it came to the winter fuel payment.

“I think that was a very crass way to deal with the challenges they say they inherited.

“I think there were better ways in which they could have conducted themselves.

“Some of this is still a work in progress in terms of relationships, but certainly the Labour Government are more engaged than their predecessors.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said aid provided by Westminster to Northern Ireland in the wake of Storm Eowyn was a good example of the east-west relationship working well.

She added: “Look over the course of the last week, that is evidence of the very strong working relationships that we have.

“For example, when we requested that additional help and support to recover from the storm.

“Significant amount of damage, hundreds of thousands of people off electricity.

“They did respond to that and I think we have seen some of those improvements in terms of that responsiveness.

“But we need that investment in our public services, we need that investment right across the United Kingdom.

“But we also recognise it is a very difficult fiscal environment and that is a large part of what we are able to do, or what we can’t do.”