Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Government accused of ‘frightful negligence’ over lack of conversion therapy ban

The Government has previously said it is still ‘carefully considering this very complex issue’, five years after a ban was first promised.

Aine Fox
Tuesday 07 November 2023 11:53
Campaigners have expressed disappointment at a Conversion Therapy Bill – to ban the practice – not being mentioned in the King’s Speech (Alamy/PA)
Campaigners have expressed disappointment at a Conversion Therapy Bill – to ban the practice – not being mentioned in the King’s Speech (Alamy/PA)

The failure of the Government to deliver on its previously-promised pledge to ban conversion therapy has been branded “an act of frightful negligence”.

Campaigners had been hoping to hear mention of a Bill on the matter in the King’s Speech.

The ban was first promised by Theresa May’s government in 2018, before it was downgraded to not include transgender people by Boris Johnson.

The UK Government's failure to deliver a ban on conversion practices after five years of promises is an act of frightful negligence - in doing so, it has given the green light for the abuse against LGBTQ+ people to continue unchecked

Stonewall

Rishi Sunak’s Government said in January it would ban conversion therapy for “everyone”, including transgender people.

But while describing the practice as “abhorrent”, the Government has previously added that it is still “carefully considering this very complex issue”.

Following the King’s Speech, which made no mention of such a Bill, LGBTQ+ group Stonewall said those affected by conversion therapy practices “deserve better”.

Robbie de Santos, director of external affairs at Stonewall, said: “The UK Government’s failure to deliver a ban on conversion practices after five years of promises is an act of frightful negligence – in doing so, it has given the green light for the abuse against LGBTQ+ people to continue unchecked.

“Rather than getting mired in a cynical cultural war, the UK Government should be making decisions based on what the evidence and expertise said.

“England and Wales’ 1.5 million LGBTQ+ people, and their families, deserve better.”

Conversion therapy practices seek to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Labour has pledged to introduce a “no loopholes” trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy if elected.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in