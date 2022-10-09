Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Sturgeon: UK Government should be ‘clamouring’ for indyref2 if confident of win

The Scottish First Minister said UK ministers should ‘relish the opportunity to put your case before the people and let the people decide’.

Craig Paton
Sunday 09 October 2022 11:27
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was speaking ahead of arguments being made to the Supreme Court over Holyrood’s power to hold a second referendum (Russell Cheyne/PA)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was speaking ahead of arguments being made to the Supreme Court over Holyrood’s power to hold a second referendum (Russell Cheyne/PA)
(PA Wire)

The UK Government should be “clamouring” for another vote on Scottish independence if it is confident of winning, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the First Minister said her Government has plans “ready to go” if the Supreme Court rules staging another independence referendum is in the powers of Holyrood.

The court will hear arguments this week after a referral from the Lord Advocate on a prospective Bill legislating for a referendum.

Speaking as the SNP conference continued in Aberdeen, Ms Sturgeon hit out at the UK Government’s continuing opposition to granting another vote.

“I believe very firmly – and I think this is a bit of an iron law of politics – if the other side of this debate really believed people in Scotland didn’t want a referendum and if they really believed that people in Scotland would vote against independence, they’d be the ones clamouring for a referendum,” the First Minister said.

Recommended

When asked if it is possible the UK Government wants to avoid the “disruption” that would stem from a referendum, the First Minister said: “Disruption? Perish the thought we would have disruption in people’s lives right now.

“The disruption that people are suffering right now are coming from decisions that have been imposed on Scotland against our will.”

Ms Sturgeon pointed to Brexit and the UK Government’s mini-budget as decisions imposed on Scotland.

If the Supreme Court paves the way for a lawful referendum next year, I think the vast majority of the people of Scotland would take part in that

Nicola Sturgeon

She also says she believes a boycott of a second referendum would not happen.

“If the Supreme Court paves the way for a lawful referendum next year, I think the vast majority of the people of Scotland would take part in that,” she said.

“The UK Government might decide to say they don’t want them to take part in that, but I don’t think that is going to prevail.

“If you’re confident in your arguments in politics, if you’re confident in the case that you’re making, then you don’t fear democracy, you actually relish the opportunity to put your case before the people and let the people decide.”

Scottish Tory constitution spokesperson Donald Cameron said the First Minister was “deluding herself” and the public in saying there is an “appetite” for a referendum.

Nicola Sturgeon is deluding herself - and seeking to delude the Scottish people - when she says there is an appetite for another divisive referendum on her timescale

Donald Cameron

“Nicola Sturgeon is deluding herself – and seeking to delude the Scottish people – when she says there is an appetite for another divisive referendum on her timescale.

“The polling evidence is clear and consistent – the majority of Scots, including many SNP voters, are resolutely opposed to the First Minister’s self-serving push for a vote next year.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show his party, and its UK counterpart, were a better alternative than the Tories.

He said: “Nicola Sturgeon wants to pretend there’s almost no difference between a Labour government and a Conservative government.

Recommended

“That’s why yesterday you heard SNP conference focus their attacks not on the Conservative Party,” he added.

“They focused their attacks on the Labour Party – almost like they preferred a Tory government – surely not?”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in