Flynn: Sunak must use ‘first and last’ King’s Speech for cost-of-living support

The upcoming King’s Speech must deliver vital support for mortgages and energy bills, the SNP’s leader at Westminster has said.

The speech – to be delivered by Charles on Tuesday but written by the UK Government – will set out the legislative agenda for the upcoming parliamentary session.

But Stephen Flynn has taken aim at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, telling him his “first and last” King’s Speech must deliver energy and employment powers to Holyrood, while reintroducing a £400 energy bill rebate, mortgage interest tax relief and action on food prices.

Scotland needs full powers over energy, employment and the economy so we can take action where Westminster has comprehensively failed Stephen Flynn

Mr Flynn said: “This King’s Speech will almost certainly be Rishi Sunak’s first and last. The Tories trashed the economy – and they deserve to be booted out of government.

“Westminster has failed millions of families across Scotland, who have seen their incomes hammered due to UK Government incompetence – showing why it is essential Scotland gets full control over cost-of-living powers to boost the economy and household incomes.

“Scotland needs full powers over energy, employment and the economy so we can take action where Westminster has comprehensively failed – and offer people in Scotland a wealthier and fairer future.”

He said the failure to back a £400 energy bill rebate and action on food prices was exacerbating the crisis for families, adding: “Every day Westminster fails to act, it is demonstrating that Scotland needs the full powers of independence to deliver sustained economic growth and a more prosperous future.”

In response, the UK Government said the Scottish Parliament already has significant welfare powers to top up reserved benefits and said measures, including the warm homes discount, helped with growing energy costs.

Ahead of his speech, Mr Sunak said it will focus on safeguarding the country’s energy independence and boosting the economy.

“Just as I have done with energy security, net zero, illegal migration and HS2, the King’s Speech will take the long-term decisions to address the challenges this country faces, not the easy way out with short-term gimmicks,” he said.

“As we take the necessary steps to halve inflation and reduce debt, we will legislate to grow the economy, by supporting innovative businesses and protecting consumers.

“To make the real change this country needs, we will bring forward Bills that strengthen our society, help people feel safer in their own communities and give a sense of pride in the place they call home.”