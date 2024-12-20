Unionists back first triggering of Stormont Brake
The mechanism allows a minimum of 30 Stormont MLAs from at least two parties to refer a proposed law change to the UK Government.
Unionists have backed the triggering of a new post-Brexit mechanism at Stormont for the first time in an effort to prevent an EU law coming into force in Northern Ireland.
DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley initiated the process to pull the so-called Stormont Brake oversight element of the UK and the EU’s Windsor Framework over an updated EU regulation related to the labelling of chemicals.
The Government then makes an assessment of the proposed change on Northern Ireland and can ultimately veto its application in the region.
On Friday evening, Stormont Speaker Edwin Poots wrote to Secretary of State Hilary Benn to confirm that the conditions had been met with the support of DUP, UUP and TUV MLAs as well as independent unionist Claire Sugden.
The process is potentially lengthy and, if the Government believes the brake has been appropriately pulled, will involve direct engagement with the EU to find a solution.