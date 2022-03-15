Average cost of filling family petrol car exceeds £90

Drivers have been hit by fuel prices reaching new highs despite a slump in wholesale costs.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Monday was 163.7p.

This takes the cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car with petrol above £90 for the first time.

Give drivers a much-needed break from the pain of constantly rising prices Simon Williams, RAC

The average cost of a litre of diesel on Monday was a record 173.7p.

Oil prices surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but declined in recent days, leading to a cut in wholesale costs for fuel retailers.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Drivers should be encouraged by oil and wholesale prices dropping again yesterday.

“It’s now vital that the biggest retailers who buy fuel most often start to reflect these reductions at the pumps to give drivers a much-needed break from the pain of constantly rising prices.”