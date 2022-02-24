What the papers say – February 24

The nation’s papers are dominated by the threat of war in Ukraine.

The Guardian and Financial Times report Ukraine’s government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as the US warned Vladimir Putin is “ready to invade”.

The Daily Express, Metro and Daily Star all carry comments from Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who said the Russian leader has “gone full tonto”.

The Daily Mirror leads with a warning from Ukraine that Russian forces will enter “hell” if an invasion goes ahead.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph says Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to publicly commit to lowering taxes in order to unleash “economic freedom and prosperity” for Britons.

An overhaul of education fees constitutes a “lifelong education tax” for students, according to the i.

The Daily Mail leads with Britain’s spies being urged to consider their “white privilege”.

And The Sun reports 150,000 worth of gems and silverware were stolen from the set of The Crown.