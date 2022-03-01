What the papers say – March 1

Russia’s violent attack on Ukraine is splashed across the nation’s front pages today, many of them featuring images of children who have been killed during the war.

The Daily Telegraph, Metro, The Daily Mirror and the Daily Express all carry the same confronting image of medics trying to save a six-year-old girl who later died in hospital. According to the newspapers, she was killed during Russia’s “indiscriminate shelling” of Ukrainian cities. The photograph shows a crying woman covered in blood and holding a pink hat who is believed to be the child’s mother. Also featured in the splashes are the words of the doctor who tried to save her, “Show this to Putin”.

The Times also leads with the story of the killed six-year-old girl, featuring her lying on a gurney beside her wounded father as a paramedic tries in vain to save her. “Barbaric strikes on Ukraine”, the paper declares.https://twitter.com/BBCHelena/status/1498424508235010048

The Sun‘s front page is dominated by another child-victim of the Russian invasion with the headline “Her name was Polina”. According to the paper the ten-year-old girl was shot dead along with her parents in Kyiv.

“Humanity and Putin’s inhumanity” reads the Daily Mail‘s front accompanied by a photo of three young refugees with a fiery scene of Kyiv caused by Russian missiles.

i uses the same photo on its front page, reporting that “Putin bombs civilians”, along with claims from UK intelligence offices that the Kremlin “underestimated Ukrainian army’s ability to withstand land warfare”.

The Financial Times carries an image of a burnt-out shell of tank in a suburban street with the headline “Russian rockets pound Kharkiv”.

“Allies fear Putin will turn to ‘indiscriminate’ attacks” The Independent writes, adding that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine failed to make any breakthrough.

Russia’s “deadly raids” are defying “peace talks and sanctions”, The Guardian reports.

And the Daily Star splashes with a rare moment of humour that has emerged from the war-zone and gone viral online, showing screenshots of a video which appears to depict a farmer using his tractor to steal a Russian tank that was left unattended.