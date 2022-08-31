British national killed in action while volunteering as medic in Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A British national has been killed while volunteering as a medic in Ukraine.

In a GoFundMe set up to bring his body home, Craig Mackintosh’s sister Lorna revealed that he had been killed in Ukraine on August 24.

She said that her brother, from Thetford, Norfolk, had lost his life “in the line of duty”.

“Please help us bring this war hero home,” Ms Mackintosh wrote.

“Our brother bravely volunteered to go to (Ukraine) as a medic to help save lives in this war torn country.

Craig Mackintosh’s sister Lorna said he had been killed in Ukraine on August 24 (Emilio Morenatti/AP) (AP)

“In the line of duty, helping others he lost his life. This selfless man is currently stranded in a morgue in Ukraine and there is no help to get him home.”

She said it would cost around £4,000 to bring his body back to the UK.

“We have spoken to an international funeral provider and it’s going to cost around £4,000 to have him repatriated back to the UK.

“He gave his life to save others and he needs to come back home to have the service he deserves. A true hero’s service surrounded by his family and friends. Please, please help to bring our hero home.”

As of Wednesday evening, the GoFundMe had exceeded its target, raising £4,590.

An FCDO Spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Ukraine and are in contact with the local authorities.”