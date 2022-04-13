UK-based flagmakers selling out of Ukraine flags due to surge in demand

UK-based flagmakers are selling out of Ukraine flags due to a surge in demand following Russia’s invasion.

The UK has been showing support for the people of the embattled country by parading the Ukrainian flag outside homes, shops, hotels and high streets.

However, the flags are becoming increasingly hard to come by after a surge in demand, with multiple UK flag websites constantly selling out.

Ukrainian flags in Church Street, Twickenham (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

The company Flagmakers, based in Chesterfield, has sold nearly 400 flags in the past two months. One employee said: “I’ve been here eight years and never sold a single one before this all started.

“We sold out within days when the war began and now we are constantly making them to order.”

The biggest buyers are councils and hotels, the company said.

The Flag Shop, also based in Chesterfield, has also experienced an extremely high demand from all over the country.

As well as the standard Ukraine flag, the firm said it is also manufacturing custom made flags with messages of support.

Simon Lee, 65, a law professor at the Open University, told the PA that his hometown in Buckinghamshire is filled with Ukrainian flags.

He said: “Our little town of Olney in Buckinghamshire has Ukrainian flags everywhere, including our house and by the church where John Newton wrote ‘Amazing Grace’ almost 250 years ago. We are in awe of the amazing Grace shown by Ukrainians.”

He added that he is particularly sympathetic to those who are caught up in war, as he used to live in Northern Ireland during the conflict.

Mr Lee has also signed up to the “Homes for Ukraine” scheme to house refugees.

“It is striking and humbling to see the streets, houses and shops show solidarity with those suffering from Ukraine”, he said.