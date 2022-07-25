Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Consultant uses artistic talent to raise funds for medical equipment in Ukraine

Dr Jennifer Elder took up painting to relax because of the strain of dealing with the Covid pandemic.

Jonathan McCambridge
Monday 25 July 2022 11:06
South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust acting chairman Jonathan Patton is presented with a painting of the new inpatient ward block at the Ulster Hospital by its artist, Dr Jennifer Elder (South Eastern HSC Trust/PA)
South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust acting chairman Jonathan Patton is presented with a painting of the new inpatient ward block at the Ulster Hospital by its artist, Dr Jennifer Elder (South Eastern HSC Trust/PA)

A hospital consultant who took up oil painting to relax during the pressures of the Covid pandemic is now selling her creations to raise funds for Ukraine.

Dr Jennifer Elder, a consultant respiratory physician at the Ulster Hospital, uses the scenery of the Co Down coast to inspire her pictures.

Dr Elder, together with other doctors from across the UK, have joined MAU (Medical Aid Ukraine) which raises funds to send essential health supplies to Ukraine.

Equipment and ambulances donated to the cause are now in active use in Ukrainian hospitals and fundraising by MAU totals almost £100,000.

Dr Elder, who was born in Scotland but has lived in Co Down for the last 19 years, said her artwork has been inspired by beauty spots such as Strangford Lough, Murlough and Tobermory.

Recommended

XXX

She said: “I am a respiratory doctor first and foremost but one who now breathes art – there are many things that make us feel alive and, for me, painting is one of them.

“I started to paint during lockdown as a way of escaping, after long days working in a Covid-19 high dependency ward.

“All of us experience hundreds of different lights and moods in a day, which I hope I have captured in my paintings.

“It is one of the reasons why I started to paint.”

Impressed by her work and her commitment to Ukraine, the acting chairman of the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, Jonathan Patton, commissioned a painting of the new inpatient ward block at the Ulster Hospital for his office.

XXX

Mr Patton said: “I was so impressed, yet in many ways not surprised, at how our staff responded so quickly and so generously to the Ukrainian appeal for help.

“I believed it was important to mark our staff’s generosity of spirit.

“When I saw Dr Elder’s paintings and realised she was donating 100% of the funds from her paintings to the Ukraine crisis, I asked her to commission a painting for the office of the chairman within trust headquarters.

“Jennifer’s painting of the Ulster Hospital site is a fabulous creation and celebrates not just our staff donations to Ukraine, but recognises our development and commitment to our patients and staff within the trust.

“I am delighted to accept her painting and it now hangs proudly in the office.”

Recommended

Dr Elder said she is following in the footsteps of her late grandfather, who was an artist and art teacher.

– To see her collection of artwork and for more information, visit her Etsy page – BREATHEartJE.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in