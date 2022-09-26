What the papers say – September 26

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tax cuts cast as both a necessary “boost” for families and as “immoral” for helping the wealthy are the main story as the working week begins.

The Daily Mail casts the Chancellor’s plans as “Kwasi’s boost for families”, but The Times writes millions of public sector workers face a two-year pay squeeze before the next general election.

Backbench Tory MPs tell the i that colleagues have “definite concerns” after the market reacted poorly to last week’s tax cuts, while the Financial Times reports the Government and traders are braced for the pound to experience further turbulence.

The Prime Minister is quoted in the Daily Express as saying the cuts are about building “the most successful economy”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wants to reinstate the top rate of income tax and use the resulting billions of pounds to bolster the NHS and other public services, according to The Guardian.

Metro casts the differing approaches of the Government and opposition as “tax wars”, with a composite image of Sir Keir and Liz Truss facing off.

The Independent reports Sir Keir will resist pressure from within his party to reverse Ms Truss’s 1p cut for basic-rate taxpayers due to fears it could cripple Labour at the next election.

Ex-England footballer Gary Neville, who will speak at Labour’s conference on Monday, tells the Daily Mirror that tax cuts for the rich are “immoral”.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph says the White House has warned Russia faces “catastrophic consequences” if it deploys nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

And the Daily Star continues the story of This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby allegedly jumping the queue to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall earlier this month.