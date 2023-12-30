What the papers say – December 30

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The New Year Honours list takes centre stage on the front pages of several of Saturday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mail concentrates on “poignant honours” for parents who have campaigned for justice after losing their daughters.

The Daily Mirror labels the honours a “farce” as it says former rugby league stars turned “charity heroes” Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow have been “refused knighthoods” while former prime minister Liz Truss’s resignation list was also “slipped out”. The Daily Express calls for more unsung heroes to receive honours.

The i warns of rail chaos heading into the new year while The Guardian says the next government will inherit a backlog in the courts and NHS which will run until the next decade.

The Sun carries Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s advice to players after thieves broke in to steal £1 million worth of jewellery from Jack Grealish’s Cheshire home.

The Times focuses a plan to combat long-term sickness benefits by allowing employers by enforcing out-of-hours health therapy.

The Daily Telegraph tells of a new push by the government to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russian invaders in the wake of a brutal attack on Kyiv.

The Financial Times says equities and bonds have made big gains since late October after global interest rates peaked, but the UK has lagged behind the US and Europe.

The Independent echoes the words of Lord David Cameron calling for China to drop charges against Hong Kong businessman and activist Jimmy Lai.

The Daily Star focuses on how beavers are doing their bit to help the British countryside.