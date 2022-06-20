University launches ‘sanctuary’ scholarships for students in Ukraine

The scheme was created in response to the war in Ukraine but is open to students in other countries affected by armed conflict.

Lucinda Cameron
Monday 20 June 2022 12:07
The University of Edinburgh has announced sanctuary scholarships (Jane Barlow/PA)
A  university has launched “sanctuary scholarships” for doctoral students whose studies have been affected by conflict, including the war in Ukraine.

The pilot programme will enable students to study in Edinburgh, make short visits to the city, or receive support and mentoring to continue their research studies in their own country.

The scheme was created in response to the war in Ukraine, but is open to any international applicant affected by armed conflict.

Students researching engineering, life sciences, physical sciences, medicine and veterinary subjects are eligible to apply for the University of Edinburgh Sanctuary Scholarships.

We hope that the Sanctuary Scholarship will enable doctoral students affected by conflict to achieve their academic goal

Professor Antony Maciocia

Professor Antony Maciocia, Dean of Postgraduate Research in the University’s College of Science and Engineering, said: “The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has had a devastating impact on students, with many suddenly facing an uncertain future.

“As a University of Sanctuary, we have a strong history of providing a place of refuge and education for those seeking protection from armed conflict.

“We hope that the Sanctuary Scholarship will enable doctoral students affected by conflict to achieve their academic goals and feel supported by our community of students and academics here in Edinburgh.”

The Sanctuary Scholarships scheme will offer financial and welfare support to students.

Budgets for the scholarships will be allocated based on demand.

The university said that Ukrainian applicants are encouraged to apply to the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, among other routes to come to the UK.

