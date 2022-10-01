What the papers say – October 1

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The front pages cover the Government’s plans to address the cost-of-living crisis as well as reaction to the Molly Russell inquest.

FT Weekend reports the pensions watchdogs are holding daily talks with asset managers to prevent a fresh crisis when the Bank of England’s emergency bond-buying ends.

The Chancellor has told The Daily Telegraph he will get spending under control, adding in a piece penned inside the paper that the Government “had no other choice” than its current economic path.

The Daily Express says banks fear the rocketing cost of mortgage payments could lead to “mass forced sales” of homes.

Police investigating the death of Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett are probing the reported discovery of a human skull, according the Daily Mail, Daily Mirror and Daily Star.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg is quoted by The Independent as saying the war in Ukraine is at a “pivotal moment” following Vladimir Putin’s annexation of parts of the country.

The Times reports the Prince of Wales has said online safety for children “needs to be a prerequisite” after a coroner ruled social media contributed to the death of Molly Russell.

Molly’s father has accused social media firms of “monetising misery”, says The Guardian.

And The Sun has TV presenter Phillip Schofield losing advertising work over the lying in state row.