Britain sanctions Vladimir Putin’s daughters over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin’s daughters have been sanctioned by the UK under measures to target the “lavish lifestyles” of the Russian president’s inner circle over the invasion of Ukraine.

The Foreign Office announced travel bans and asset freezes against Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova on Friday.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s daughter, Yekaterina Sergeyevna Vinokurova, also faces the same action.

The US has already sanctioned Mr Putin’s daughters in retaliation against “war crimes” in Ukraine, and the European Union is expected to follow suit.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “Our unprecedented package of sanctions is hitting the elite and their families, while degrading the Russian economy on a scale Russia hasn’t seen since the fall of the Soviet Union.

“But we need to do more. Through the G7, we are ending the use of Russian energy and hitting Putin’s ability to fund his illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

“Together, we are tightening the ratchet on Russia’s war machine, cutting off Putin’s sources of cash.”

The Foreign Office said the action is being taken to target the “lavish lifestyles of the Kremlin’s inner circle”.

The action against Ms Tikhonova, 35, Ms Vorontsova, 36, and Ms Vinokurova, 39, appeared on an updated sanctions list published online.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the sanctions are ‘hitting the elite and their families, while degrading the Russian economy’ (PA) (PA Wire)

The UK has now sanctioned more than 1,200 individuals and businesses in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began in February.

It is not the first time a relative of Mr Lavrov has been targeted, with his step-daughter Polina Kovaleva sanctioned last month.

With 76 oligarchs among the sanctioned, the measures are in part designed to apply pressure on the Kremlin to retreat.

But they are also seeking to seal off funds to reduce Mr Putin’s military might, with 16 banks targeted too.

Sanctions across Western allies have meant that £275 billion of Russian foreign currency reserves, representing 60% of its total, are frozen, according to the Foreign Office.