What the papers say – June 13

The papers on Monday are led by Government plans to unilaterally amend the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Daily Telegraph reports European judges will be blocked from having the final say on Northern Ireland disputes under the new Bill.

The Guardian says the Government has been warned the legislation will damage UK investment.

A “Tory rift” has been sparked over the controversial plans, according to The Independent and Financial Times.

Elsewhere, The Times says the Government is planning to force universities to reveal investment from ‘foreign actors’.

The Daily Express leads with Government sources vowing “nothing is off the table” when it comes to stopping planned strike action from rail unions.

The Sun says the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge have banned the Duke of York from appearing in public at the Garter Day service in Windsor.

Thirty-one individuals due to be deported to Rwanda on Tuesday have filed legal action to delay the fight, according to the Daily Mail and the i.

Metro carries a tribute from the family of British soldier Jordan Gatley, who has been killed fighting for Ukraine.

The Daily Mirror says the PM is set to shelve plans to extend the free school meals scheme.

And the Daily Star reports an upcoming heatwave could be the “hottest ever”.