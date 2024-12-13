Former soldier unlawfully killed by ‘comrade’ in Ukraine, inquest finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A former soldier who travelled to Ukraine to give medical assistance on the front line was unlawfully killed by a “comrade”, an inquest has found.

Daniel Burke, 36, from Manchester, was staying in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine in August 2023 when he went missing, the hearing at Manchester Coroner’s Court on Friday was told.

A “suspect”, who was not named during the hearing but is known by Greater Manchester Police to be Nourine Abdelfetah, led Ukrainian authorities to his body the following month and claimed he had shot him by accident.

Speaking after the hearing, his family said they were still “yearning for answers”.

Daniel died with bravery and valour and yet sadly and tragically was killed by cowardice and dishonour Zak Golombek, coroner

In a statement, they said: “We are hopeful that the Ukraine authorities will progress the investigation into Daniel’s death and we hope one day we will be able to say that we have justice for Daniel.”

Coroner Zak Golombek said: “Daniel died with bravery and valour and yet sadly and tragically was killed by cowardice and dishonour.”

Detective Sergeant Danielle Bullivant told the inquest Mr Burke set up company Dark Angels, a group of military personnel who went to the front line to evacuate the injured.

The inquest was told Mr Burke had previously travelled to Syria to fight against so-called Islamic State, after being “heavily affected” by events in Manchester in May 2017, when 22 people died in the Manchester Arena bombing.

He had been “in and out” of Ukraine to assist in the fight against the Russian invasion, travelling there for the final time in May 2023.

Daniel was a kind-hearted, selfless man who had spent most of his life serving the less fortunate Kevin Burke, Daniel's brother

Ms Bullivant told the court: “I think it’s something Daniel was very passionate about doing.”

She confirmed the suspect, who was known by the nickname “Jihadi Adam”, had been working with Mr Burke in Ukraine and they were “comrades”.

On August 11, Mr Burke spoke to his family in the morning and planned to contact them over FaceTime later that day, she said.

CCTV showed him spending the day with the suspect, and in the late afternoon travelling to an abandoned training ground.

As part of police investigations after Mr Burke went missing the suspect was interviewed and gave separate versions of events, the inquest heard.

Initially he claimed he had left the area with Mr Burke, but said he could not be seen on CCTV in the vehicle because he was lying down as he was unwell with food poisoning.

However, he later led police to Mr Burke’s body and told them he had accidentally killed him during a training exercise.

He claimed he had fired at least two shots – one accidentally while he was carrying Mr Burke in a training exercise and a second for reasons unknown.

The court heard a forensic post-mortem examination found Mr Burke had been shot at least three times – in his head, lower neck and central chest.

Ms Bullivant said results of ballistics investigations done in Ukraine suggested it was impossible to accidentally fire the weapon, an AKS74U.

Mr Golombek said: “Daniel was unarmed and unable to defend himself and was killed by multiple gunshot wounds.”

The court heard Abdelfetah was held briefly but had since fled Ukraine.

The whereabouts of the Algerian and Australian national are currently unknown, the inquest was told.

Mr Burke, from Baguley, Greater Manchester, formerly served in the Parachute Regiment.

We are hopeful that the Ukraine authorities continue the investigative process over there in this case and bring the person responsible to justice Detective Chief Superintendent Lewis Hughes

In 2019 he was accused of terror offences after travelling to Syria to fight against IS, but the charges were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) the following year.

During the inquest, Mr Burke’s brother Kevin asked whether Abdelfetah may have fought on the opposing side to him in Syria.

He said: “There’s so many different stories but that is one of the stories.”

Ms Bullivant said police had no intelligence to suggest the two had met before working together in Ukraine.

She said there was no indication of any prior issues between the two.

Speaking outside the coroner’s court, Kevin Burke said: “Daniel was a kind-hearted, selfless man who had spent most of his life serving the less fortunate whether in battle or humanitarian aid.

“The way Dan’s life was taken was a cowardly act. So many unanswered questions.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lewis Hughes said: “The conclusion of this inquest has provided an important step forward for Daniel’s family, but we are hopeful that the Ukraine authorities continue the investigative process over there in this case and bring the person responsible to justice.”