UK announces new funding for Ukraine amid ‘critical’ situation

The UK has pledged a new £225 million package of support for Ukraine after the Defence Secretary said the situation in the country is “critical”.

On a trip to Kyiv, John Healey said that the UK will “step up” on international leadership on Ukraine in 2025, after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer urged allies to maintain their support.

The package announced on Thursday involves £186 million for military equipment through the International Fund for Ukraine, including £92 million for Ukraine’s navy and £68 million for air defence equipment.

The announcement comes after Mr Healey met with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov and also includes £39 million for counter-drone systems and protective equipment for Ukraine’s armed forces.

Announcing the new funding, the Defence Secretary said: “Nearly three years after (Russian President Vladimir) Putin launched his illegal full-scale invasion, the depths of his miscalculation are clearer than ever, as the brave people of Ukraine continue to defy all expectations with their unbreakable spirit.

“But they cannot go it alone – which is why the UK will step up our international leadership on Ukraine throughout 2025.

“We will enhance our offer of training to Ukraine and provide battle-winning capabilities, such as the drones and munitions included in our new £225 million package today.”

On Wednesday, Mr Healey told LBC that it is a “critical period for Ukraine”.

“Russians are putting Ukraine under pressure on the front line, but Putin himself is showing signs of weakness, calling in North Korean troops to reinforce his own army, walking out on Assad and failing to defend his own positions in Syria,” he added.

His visit comes after the Prime Minister said it would be a “big mistake” if allies did not maintain their support.

Speaking during a visit to Norway earlier this week, Sir Keir warned it was time for Kyiv’s allies to “double down” on the financial commitments, sanctions and the training they were providing to Ukraine.

Members of all political stripes have spoken eloquently in favour of continued support for Ukraine in their ongoing fight against Russia’s tyrannical, unprovoked and illegal invasion Treasury minister Darren Jones

“It’s important that we put Ukraine in the strongest possible position if there are to be negotiations, and even if there aren’t to be negotiations,” he said.

“But it would be a big mistake, in my view, to take our eye off the ball and not ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position, which is why we’ve been doubling down on this at many of the international meetings we’ve had with our allies to discuss this.”

Meanwhile in London, the Financial Assistance to Ukraine Bill cleared the Commons without any opposition on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bill allows the UK Government to provide loans and other financial assistance to Ukraine.

The UK’s contribution to the G7 group of nations loan package is £2.26 billion. Other contributors include the United States, the European Union, Canada and Japan.

The Bill passed its third reading from MPs and will now move to be scrutinised and voted on by the House of Lords.

Treasury minister Darren Jones said: “The House has today, and throughout the Bill’s passage so far, made clear its strong feelings towards the plight of the Ukrainian people.

“Members of all political stripes have spoken eloquently in favour of continued support for Ukraine in their ongoing fight against Russia’s tyrannical, unprovoked and illegal invasion.”