Kent animal sanctuary meets £500,000 fundraising target to rescue Ukraine lions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A cat sanctuary rescuing lions from war-torn Ukraine has successfully met its fundraising target to help provide “forever homes” for the animals.

The Big Cat Sanctuary is a Kent-based charity behind the Big Cats in Crisis campaign, and reached its fundraising target of £500,000 to help rescue five lions, Yuna, Rori, Vanda, Amani and Lira, from Ukraine to the Lion Rescue Centre in Smarden.

The money will help towards transportation costs, veterinary treatment and a new habitat, which the sanctuary started creating in July and expects to finish in the new year.

African lioness Yuna was taken to the Lion Rescue Centre, a journey spanning six countries and lasting more than four days, in August, after she suffered shell shock and psychological issues from heavy bombing.

She was found cramped in a concrete enclosure with an aggressive male, and the continued shelling left her unable to stand or walk, according to the Big Cat Sanctuary.

The three-year-old lioness has seen grass for the first time, after being rescued by the sanctuary.

The sanctuary thanked people for their donations.

Cam Whitnall, project lead at the Big Cat Sanctuary, said: “This achievement is truly special, and we can’t thank everyone enough.

“This journey has been extraordinary and every single donation, share and moment of belief in our mission has helped transform the lives of these lions.

“Thanks to your incredible support, Yuna, Rori, Vanda, Amani, and Lira will now have the forever home they deserve. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

The four other lions are being kept in facilities across Belgium, including Pairi Daiza, Planckendael Zoo and Natuur Hulp Centrum, before they are reunited with Yuna at the Lion Rescue Centre in early 2025.

To find out more about the lions’ rescue, you can visit: https://thebigcatsanctuary.org/big-cats-in-crisis/