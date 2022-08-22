Jump to content
Irish embassy in Ukraine reopens

The embassy based in Kyiv had been operating remotely since the Russian invasion.

Cate McCurry
Monday 22 August 2022 14:59
The Irish embassy in Ukraine has reopened, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has confirmed.

The embassy based in Kyiv had been operating remotely since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Coveney said: “The embassy resumes its operations on the ground in Kyiv, the team’s key priority will be renewing and building their network of contacts with Ukrainian government officials to better inform Ireland’s provision of support and assistance to the government and people of Ukraine.”

Mr Coveney also said it was an “important statement of solidarity and support” with Ukraine.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine with the EU and other international partners.

“The department continues to strongly advise against all travel to Ukraine, for any purpose,” it added.

It also said that like other embassies operating in Ukraine, the Irish office will be functioning with very limited capacity to provide in-person consular assistance.

