What the papers say – March 16

The papers on Wednesday are led by a significant development in ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and The Independent report the Ukrainian leader has acknowledged his country “cannot enter” Nato, in a bid to bring an end to the war.

The story is also carried by the Daily Express, while The Guardian says it comes as Russian airstrikes continue to batter the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

The Daily Mail leads with a report from the frontline in Kyiv, which has been described as a “city of fear and defiance”.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports the West has imposed a series of fresh sanctions against Russia.

The sanctions include a UK ban on the export of luxury items, according to Metro.

The i says fierce Ukrainian resistance is expected to force the Kremlin to change its invasion tactics to a “war of attrition”, which includes long-range bombing of cities and an expansion of military action into Ukraine’s west.

The Daily Mirror leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson flying to Saudi Arabia to request the nation boost its oil production.

The Daily Star says a lookalike of Mr Zelensky fled Kyiv with the help of lookalikes of Vladimir Putin and Kim-Jong Un.

And The Sun reports US billionaire Woody Johnson is launching an “eleventh-hour” bid to buy Chelsea FC.