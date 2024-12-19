Senior Tory MP calls on Government to fast-track Ukraine’s Nato membership

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Conservative former minister has pressed the Government to fast-track Ukraine’s Nato membership, amid concerns over whether Donald Trump will maintain US support.

This comes after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer spoke with the US president-elect earlier this week, where he is said to have “re-iterated the need for allies to stand together with Ukraine”.

In the Commons on Thursday, Father of the House Sir Edward Leigh said the UK should “stiffen the sinews” when it comes to Mr Trump, adding: “We must fast-track Nato membership.”

The safety of the United States, just as the safety of the United Kingdom, relies on Putin not winning in Ukraine Luke Pollard

Defence minister Luke Pollard replied: “We have made clear that we’ll support Ukraine for as long as it takes, and support them on their irreversible path to Nato membership.

“It would be wrong for me to speculate on the policies of the new US administration, but it’s certainly true that the safety of the United States, just as the safety of the United Kingdom, relies on Putin not winning in Ukraine.

“That is the reason why we’re continuing our support for our Ukrainian friends, and that when the new administration takes office, further, such discussions directly, will be able to take place.”

Chairman of the defence committee Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi also pressed the Government on what steps are being taken during this “critical juncture”.

The Labour MP said: “Can he provide further details about discussions had with Nato and other allies, in particular our US friends, and the recent discussions between the Prime Minister and President-elect Trump, about what actual international defence steps are being taken at this critical juncture?”

Responding, Mr Pollard said the Government continues to speak with its allies “to make sure that the defence offer that the UK is making is a Nato-first offer”.

Speaking from the frontbench, Liberal Democrat MP James MacCleary (Lewes) said: “The impending Trump presidency puts the safety of Ukraine and Europe in doubt.

“Does the minister agree that it is now time for UK to take a lead within Europe on defence and security, and will he commit to working with his European counterparts to ensure Ukraine is supported to full strength?”

Mr Pollard replied: “It is absolutely vital that we continue that support, because it’s not just in missiles and ammunition that we need to support Ukraine, it’s in the whole provision of support to keep that country going, to keep it in the fight, and to enable its people to get through a tough winter.”

Conservative former minister Sir John Whittingdale called for Ukraine to be integrated into the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).

He said: “I welcome the minister’s confirmation of the Government’s support for eventual membership of Nato of Ukraine. But as a step along that road, will he look at the UK taking a lead in further integrating Ukraine into the Joint Expeditionary Force?”

Mr Pollard said JEF “is a really important part of a complementary military alliance with Nato” that enables “the beer drinking nations of northern Europe” to come together.

He continued: “It is important that that geographical centre point of northern Europe is maintained, especially in the Baltic Sea and the high north. However, there are discussions around Ukraine learning the lessons for more participation alongside JEF nations.

“And it’s certainly true that many of the JEF nations have been the most forward leading of all our Nato allies in providing support for Ukraine. I expect that to continue.”

In a statement to the House, Mr Pollard had earlier said there will be “a notable gear shift in January” when it comes to the UK’s support for Ukraine, following the announcement of a new £225 million package.

The support package, which was announced during Defence Secretary John Healey’s trip to Kyiv this week, includes, £186 million for military equipment through the International Fund for Ukraine, £92 million of which is for Ukraine’s navy and £68 million for air defence equipment.