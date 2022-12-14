Car dealers urged to help find used cars for Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

UK car dealers are being urged to help find used cars that can support fighters in Ukraine.

A charity sourcing vehicles for the frontline named Car4Ukraine.com has launched an appeal for pick-up trucks to rescue civilians and combat the Russian invasion.

Some farmers have already handed over suitable vehicles.

The cars are used for a number of purposes on the frontline Ivan Oleksii, Car4Ukraine.com

The vehicles are retrofitted with armoured plating and machine guns.

Suitable models of pick-up trucks include the Mitsubishi L200, Nissan Navara and Ford Ranger.

Right hand drive vehicles are particularly sought after as they confuse Russian snipers who shoot at the wrong side of the cars in an attempt to target the driver.

Ivan Oleksii, of Car4Ukraine.com, told magazine Car Dealer: “A lot of the vehicles are actually purchased by us, we don’t just come and say we want your car for free.

“But some people do offer them for free or for very cheap prices.

“Cars in the UK have come from farms or other places of work so they may not look in good condition but mechanically they are sound.

“They need to be diesel, need to work and have a good solid subframe as we add a lot of weight to them.”

He went on: “The cars are used for a number of purposes on the frontline.

“It could be to rescue civilians or it could be to launch attacks on the Russians. Some of our cars have destroyed tanks and armoured personnel carriers.

“One, last week, even shot down a Russian cruise missile.”

Car dealers can contact Car4Ukraine.com to donate vehicles.