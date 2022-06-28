What the papers say – June 28

An attack on a shopping centre in Ukraine is the focus of today’s papers.

PA Reporter
Tuesday 28 June 2022 03:05
What the papers say – June 28 (PA)
(PA Archive)

The front pages feature reports from Ukraine and comments from the head of the Army as Nato prepares to meet in Madrid.

The shopping centre attack is front page of The Independent, i and Metro.

The Times splashes Boris Johnson’s response to the strike: “Putin will pay for his barbarity.”

The Daily Express says it is a “crime against humanity”.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports on Nato reinforcing its eastern flank with an extra 300,000 troops.

A warning from the new Army chief that Ukraine is our “1937 moment” is front page of The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mail and The Guardian report on pay demands and strike threats from doctors.

The Daily Mirror runs on the death of Hellen McCourt’s killer, Ian Simms.

And the Daily Star says millions will be paid to “sit in the dark” as part of a new National Grid plan to save energy.

