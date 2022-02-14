What the papers say – February 14.

Reports that the Prime Minister will travel to Europe to engage in urgent talks to address the escalating Ukraine crisis dominate the nation’s papers.

The Daily Express, Daily Mail and The Daily Telegraph lead with the Prime Minister’s “last-ditch” diplomatic trip to Europe and plea to Vladimir Putin to engage in a de-escalation.

The Times and the Financial Times add that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also holding talks in Kyiv, while the i reports that Britons in Ukraine have defied advice to leave.

Ukraine’s negative response to UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s comments that talks with Russia had a “whiff of Munich” about them are front page of The Independent.

The Daily Mirror frames the developments as a “countdown to war”.

The Russian Ambassador to Sweden has ridiculed the threat of economic sanctions according to Metro.

Meanwhile, The Guardian carries a new report into racial inequities in the health service.

The RAF’s deputy chief has been suspended amid accusations of flashing, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star warns on damaging winds from approaching storms.