Charles meets Ukrainians at Romanian refugee centre

The Prince of Wales was joined by distant relative Margareta, head of the Romanian royal family.

The Prince of Wales has travelled to Romania and met Ukrainians who have fled their homeland to escape the war with Russia.

Charles was joined by distant relative Margareta, head of the Romanian royal family, for the unannounced trip to a donation centre for refugees in the capital Bucharest.

More than a million Ukrainians have crossed the border into Romania since the Russian invasion in February.

The prince’s tour of the Romexpo donation centre is the latest in a series of events he has attended to show solidarity with the plight of Ukraine and its people.

He has been a regular visitor to Romania over the past 20 years and set up the Prince of Wales Foundation Romania to support the development of farming, traditional skills and the preservation of historic buildings through training.

During Wednesday’s visit he chatted to volunteers supporting the refugees, alongside Margareta, Romania’s queen, who is known formally as the Custodian of the Romanian Crown.

