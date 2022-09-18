Kate hosts Ukraine’s first lady at Buckingham Palace
No 10 had preciously refused to confirm reports that Olena Zelenska would travel to the UK for the Queen’s funeral.
The Princess of Wales has met the first lady of Ukraine ahead of the Queen’s funeral.
Kate held an audience with Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace.
Downing Street had previously declined to confirm reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife would travel to the UK for the funeral.
She was pictured meeting Kate at the Palace on Sunday afternoon.
They sat either side of a fireplace on gingham armchairs with purple orchids on display in the background.
Ms Zelenska earlier visited Westminster Hall to see the Queen lying in state.
She made the journey to the UK after her husband took time out from organising his country’s fightback against Russia to sign a book of condolence for the Queen.
The UK’s ambassador in Kyiv, Melinda Simmons, said she was “deeply honoured” by the president’s gesture.
“Grateful to the president for taking the time to do this given all else that is happening in (Ukraine) at this time,” she said.
The princess’s meeting with Ms Zelenska follows Liz Truss’s earlier audience with the King in the Palace’s 1844 Room.
The Prime Minister has also continued informal talks with world leaders as hundreds of dignitaries descend on London for Monday’s funeral.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.