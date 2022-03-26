What the papers say – March 26

The nation’s papers are led by Russia “scaling back” its presence in Ukraine.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph and FTWeekend report Russian forces are shifting their military focus to eastern Ukraine after suffering a series of “setbacks” across the country.

The Guardian says authorities in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol have claimed 300 people died in a Russian bombing of a theatre last week.

Meanwhile, The Independent leads with UN claims that there is “mounting evidence” of mass graves in Mariupol.

The i weekend dedicates its front page to a first-hand account of life at the captured Chernobyl nuclear plant.

JK Rowling has hit back at Vladimir Putin’s “bizarre” claims that Russia and the Harry Potter author are both victims of “cancel culture”, according to the Daily Express.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and Daily Star both lead with Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for the resignation of P&O Ferries boss Peter Hebblethwaite after 800 workers were sacked without notice.

The Daily Mail carries comments from Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who says free speech will become a legal “trump card” in a bid to protect democratic debate from being “whittled away by wokery”.

And The Sun reports US actor George Clooney has expressed an interest in buying Derby County Football Club.