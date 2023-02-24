Scots fall silent in show of solidarity with Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A one-minute silence has been held across Scotland to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Friday marks exactly a year since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into the country, starting a conflict which has left tens of thousands of people dead and millions displaced.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described Ukraine’s suffering as “heart-breaking”, and pledged: “We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

People across Scotland fell silent at 11am to show their support for Ukrainians, while south of the border Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was joined outside Number 10 by wife Akshata Murthy, Kyiv’s ambassador to Britain Vadym Prystaiko and dozens of Ukrainian troops being trained by the UK.

The King also paid tribute to the “remarkable courage and resilience” of Ukraine’s people.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “One year on since Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“Ukraine’s suffering is heart-breaking, but its courage and resilience continue to inspire.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, today and always, as they fight for freedom and democracy.”

Later, Scots will line Princes Street in Edinburgh in a repeat of the show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine which took place one year ago.

People are expected to bring candles and signs to the event, which has been organised by the Scottish CND, Peace & Justice Scotland and Secure Scotland.

In Glasgow, the local branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain has organised a march from George Square.

Earlier this week, Ms Sturgeon issued an open letter to show her support for Ukrainians in Scotland and across the world.

She said: “While I hope those of you who want to return to Ukraine can do so safety when you can, my message to those seeking sanctuary remains clear: Scotland is your home for as long as you need it to be.”

MSPs were united as they marked the anniversary with a debate at Holyrood on Thursday.

A Government motion supported by all parties condemned “in the strongest possible terms the illegal Russian war against Ukraine”.

Since the invasion, millions of people have been forced from their homes and have found refuge in the UK with the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.

Neil Gray, the Scottish minister with special responsibility for refugees from Ukraine, said more than 23,000 Ukrainians with a Scottish sponsor have arrived in the UK since last February.

He said Scotland will be their home “as long as you are here”.