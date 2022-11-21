Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Spoof art prize shortlist features Queen’s death and Ukraine war

The annual spoof award goes to someone who has ‘created something that they perceive to be crap art using the least amount of effort possible’.

Rod Minchin
Monday 21 November 2022 12:22
Entries for the Turnip Prize include Cue Jumpers – a pool cue with two small jumpers attached by Lie Instate (Trevor Prideaux/PA)
Entries for the Turnip Prize include Cue Jumpers – a pool cue with two small jumpers attached by Lie Instate (Trevor Prideaux/PA)

The shortlist for the “world famous” Turnip Prize has been revealed – with entries acknowledging the death of the Queen and the war in Ukraine.

The annual spoof award goes to someone who has “created something that they perceive to be crap art using the least amount of effort possible”.

Organiser Trevor Prideaux, of The New Inn in Wedmore, Somerset, said this year’s award attracted 69 entries.

The shortlisted entries are:

– RIP Elizabeth the 2nd – a torn second-class stamp by Charlie King

Recommended

– Cue Jumpers – a pool cue with two small jumpers attached by Lie Instate

Red Tape – a reel of red insulation tape by .Gov

– Ukraine – a yellow crane carrying a yew sprig by Ivor Bolshoi Liebherr

Mr Prideaux said: “The world famous Turnip Prize has been running for 24 years.

“This year we have received 69 entries. We have ordered a second skip.”

The competition pokes fun at modern art’s most important award, the Turner Prize.

It began in 1999 as a response to Tracey Emin’s unmade bed, which was exhibited at the Tate Gallery that year.

Recommended

Winners of the competition, organised by the Somerset pub, receive an actual turnip attached to a wooden base.

The winner of this year’s prize will be unveiled online on December 7.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in