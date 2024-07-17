Support truly

Irish premier Simon Harris will join leaders from across Europe for a meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine and security across the continent.

Leaders from the 47-member EPC will gather in Blenheim on Thursday for the summit hosted by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The EPC meets twice a year.

Mr Harris will participate in a roundtable discussion on securing and defending democracy.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is hosting the summit at Blenheim Palace (Benjamin Cremel/PA) ( PA Wire )

He will also have a number of bilateral meetings in the margins of the meeting.

The Taoiseach said: “I am looking forward to joining my fellow leaders from across Europe at the European Political Community.

“The meeting will be a very useful opportunity for me to meet those colleagues not in the EU, including from the Western Balkans and the Caucasus, together with my EU colleagues to discuss the challenges that face us all and to hear their views on how we should respond.

“Our response to the grave Russian threat to our values and our way of life and our ongoing steadfast support for Ukraine will be a particular focus.”

I will advocate for a multi-stakeholder approach to combating disinformation and foreign interference Simon Harris

He added: “In this super year of elections, I am also looking forward to taking part in a roundtable discussion on defending and securing democracy.

“I will advocate for a multi-stakeholder approach to combating disinformation and foreign interference, which is threatening to undermine our electoral processes, and for greater support for international organisations, including the UN, the OSCE and the Council of Europe, who are working hard to protect and promote the fundamental values that are the bedrock of our vibrant democracies.”

The gathering at Blenheim Palace is a more informal affair than many international summits.

The leaders will attend a reception hosted by the King in the palace’s Long Library.

The EPC was the brainchild of France’s Emmanuel Macron and involves 20 non-EU nations including the UK as well as the 27-strong EU bloc.