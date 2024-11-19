What the papers say – November 19
Here are the biggest stories leading Tuesday’s headlines.
Rising tensions between the UK and Russia lead Tuesday’s front pages.
The Daily Mirror and The Guardian splash on British plans to follow the US in allowing its long-range missiles to be fired by Ukraine deep inside Russia.
Meanwhile, the i says Russian president Vladimir Putin has vowed to strike back if Ukraine uses the missiles inside its territory.
Back on British soil, the Daily Telegraph reports Chancellor Rachel Reeves told farmers they “must pay” the proposed tax to fund the NHS.
And The Sun claims former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson will march with 20,000 farmers in planned protests.
The Times leads on claims from the UK’s biggest retailers that changes to National Insurance could result in job losses and shop closures.
Pensioners have lashed out at winter fuel payment cuts, calling them “disgusting” and “another blow” to vulnerable people, according to the Daily Express.
The Daily Mail says dozens of British Airways flights were disrupted after a “major IT glitch” caused chaos for staff and passengers alike.
The Financial Times writes China’s biggest tech groups are busy building “artificial intelligence teams” in Silicon Valley amid plans to hire top US talent.
Lastly, the Daily Star and Metro both report the first snow of the year could bring travel chaos and rising power bills.