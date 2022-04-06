What the papers say – April 6

The nation’s papers feature comments from Volodymyr Zelensky, reports about the Russian army and the plight of Ukrainian civilians.

Plans for Britain to develop hypersonic missiles with the help of the US and Australia take up the front page of The Times.

The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian lead on comments made during an address by Mr Zelensky to the UN Security Council.

Boris Johnson’s message to the Russian people is splashed by the Daily Mail.

The Sun says Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been “begging” celebrity friends for money.

The Russian envoy to the UN’s claim that Ukraine butchered its own people is front of Metro.

The Daily Mirror leads with the story of a Ukrainian mother writing her details on the back of her two-year-old daughter in case of separation.

The Daily Star reports Vladimir Putin is recruiting 60-year-olds to his army.

A Tory rebellion is brewing over the Government’s plans to go ahead with Channel 4’s privatisation, according to the i.

The Independent splashes a warning from scientists over the scrapping of Covid-19 surveillance measures.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports the US Federal Reserve will begin a “rapid” reduction of its balance sheet in May.

And the Daily Express reports on 3,000 town hall officials who each have a salary of more than £100,000.