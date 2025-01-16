PM: UK will discuss peacekeeping troops in Ukraine with allies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK will discuss deploying peacekeeping troops to Ukraine with its allies, Sir Keir Starmer said, as he vowed Britain will “play our part” in guaranteeing the country’s security following any ceasefire with Russia.

The Prime Minister indicated he was speaking to international partners, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, about the prospect of western soldiers monitoring a future deal.

Sir Keir’s first visit to Kyiv since entering No 10 coincided with a drone attack by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces on the Ukrainian capital.

The Prime Minister heard sirens warning Kyiv’s citizens of the air raid as he met Mr Zelensky, a moment he said highlighted the “incredible resolve” of the Ukrainian people.

“Let’s be clear, we all want this war to end, no-one wants that more than Ukrainians, but right now Putin shows no sign of wanting peace,” Sir Keir said.

The air raid was “a reminder of the daily attacks and the resolve of the Ukrainian people in the face of it”.

In response to the apparent message the Russian attack had sent, Mr Zelensky said: “We will say hello to them, too.”

Asked later on Thursday whether in principle he would agree to send troops to Ukraine to safeguard any peace deal, as Mr Macron has called for, Sir Keir told Sky News: “We will be discussing this with a number of allies, including of course President Macron, including President Zelensky here today, and we will play our full part.

“We have always been one of the leading countries in relation to the defence of Ukraine, and so if you can read into that that we will be playing our full part, but I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves.

“Because this has to be enduring, lasting.”

Mr Macron has been leading calls for Nato allies to deploy troops to Ukraine to monitor any future ceasefire.

Sir Keir added that the UK is “fully committed to Nato and we’re already deploying troops on a number of frontiers.”

Mr Zelensky said it was “a bit too early to talk about details”.

Sir Keir said: “We will work with you and all our allies for steps that would be robust enough to guarantee Ukraine’s security, to guarantee any possible peace and deter any future aggression.”

He said “those conversations will continue for many months ahead”, adding: “We will play our part when it comes to guaranteeing Ukraine’s security but we must never lose sight of the absolute need for Ukraine to be in the strongest possible position as we go into 2025.”

In a social media post after signing a new “100-year” pact with Mr Zelensky, which formalises economic and military support provided by Britain to Ukraine, Sir Keir said: “The history of the 21st century is being written here and now. Together, our strength will set it on the right path. Slava Ukraini.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the partnership would bolster “our security, prosperity and friendship for generations to come.”

The visit comes just days before Donald Trump enters the White House, potentially signalling a shift in US support for Ukraine’s war effort in favour of a push for a peace deal.

Mr Trump’s choice for secretary of state, Marco Rubio, suggested on Wednesday that both Ukraine and Russia would have to make concessions to end the war.

Mr Trump has repeatedly said that he wants to secure “peace through strength”, and last year Mr Zelensky said that “Russia must be forced into real peace, which can only be achieved through strength” as he urged world leaders to not be cowed by Russia.

On Thursday, Sir Keir also made reference to “peace through strength” in Ukraine, and said that it is “strength together” that will set history “on the right path”.

“You know the phrase peace through strength has come to define the allied approach in Ukraine,” he told the press conference.

“But there is also a warning in that phrase that an absence of strength would not just bring about a worse peace, it would embolden aggressors everywhere, it will bring more war.

“The history of the 21st century is being written here and now, it is our strength together that will set it on the right path.”

Later at the same press conference, Sir Keir also paid tribute to the support that the US has given Kyiv.

“I’d actually like to pay tribute to the work that the US has done here,” he said.

“The support that they have put in, because it’s been a vital component of what has been quite an incredible achievement by Ukraine.

“If I think about how long this conflict has gone on and the incredible success that Ukraine has had in the face of this aggression from Russia, that is a tribute to Ukraine, Ukrainians and their resolve, but also to all allies who’ve supported Ukraine, including the US.”

The UK has also cemented ties with Ukraine with its 100-year partnership deal, which will set out co-operation between the countries in an agreement that will stretch into the next century.

The agreement will bolster military collaboration on maritime security through a new framework covering the Baltic Sea, Black Sea and Azov Sea, to deter Russian aggression.

The partnership, which will take shape through a treaty and a political declaration, will be laid in Parliament in the coming weeks, and will involve co-operation in areas such as healthcare, agricultural technology and the space industry.

Downing Street set out details of a £4.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including air defence systems, drones and equipment support.

The UK has committed £3 billion a year for as long as Ukraine needs it, and that will be supplemented with the first £1.5 billion from a £2.26 billion loan, which will be repaid with the profits from frozen Russian assets.

The UK-designed and rapidly developed Gravehawk system, funded jointly with Denmark, will be delivered this year.

The system is able to retrofit air-to-air missiles for ground-based air defence, meaning it can use existing Ukrainian missiles.

Ukrainian officer cadets will also be trained at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

A £61 million contract will see BAE Systems work with Sheffield Forgemasters to produce artillery barrels for the first time in almost two decades.