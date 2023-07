G7 allies set to announce security package for Ukraine at Vilnius Nato summit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

All members of the G7 are set to sign a long-term security arrangement with Ukraine that Rishi Sunak said had the potential to “return peace to Europe”.

With the British Prime Minister citing the UK as having played a leading role in the pact, No 10 said the accord marked the first time that so many countries had agreed a comprehensive multi-year security arrangement of such a nature with another country.

Wednesday’s G7 declaration, which is expected to be ratified in the margins of the Nato summit in Vilnius, is set to provide more defence equipment, increase and accelerate intelligence sharing and bolster support for cyber defences.

It plans to expand training programmes and military exercises, while also developing Ukraine’s industrial capabilities, according to Downing Street.

Mr Sunak used an address to the Munich security conference in February to lay out his argument for why the international community had a duty to ensure Ukraine was never again left vulnerable to Russian brutality and pushed for the country to be put in the best possible position for any future ceasefire negotiations.

The British leader, who arrived in the Lithuanian capital saying he was keen to get a non-Nato deal “over the line”, said the agreement would “send a strong signal to President Putin”.

The announcement comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his frustration that the Nato summit in Vilnius did not offer a timeframe for Kyiv to join the defensive alliance.

He said the delay by allies was providing Russia and its occupying forces with the “motivation to continue its terror”.

Addressing a square full of supporters in Vilnius on Tuesday evening, Mr Zelensky said: “Nato will give Ukraine security. Ukraine will make the alliance stronger.”

Formal, multilateral, and bilateral agreements and the overwhelming support of Nato members will send a strong signal to President Putin and return peace to Europe Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

His close ally Mr Sunak looked to move the conversation away from the Vilnius communique and onto what the world’s wealthiest countries were doing to provide multi-year backing to Kyiv.

Mr Sunak said: “As Ukraine makes strategic progress in their counteroffensive, and the degradation of Russian forces begins to infect Putin’s front line, we are stepping up our formal arrangements to protect Ukraine for the long term.

“We can never see a repeat of what has happened in Ukraine and this declaration reaffirms our commitment to ensure it is never left vulnerable to the kind of brutality Russia has inflicted on it again.

“Supporting their progress on the pathway to Nato membership, coupled with formal, multilateral, and bilateral agreements and the overwhelming support of Nato members will send a strong signal to President Putin and return peace to Europe.”

No 10 did not set out more precise details about what will be contained in the G7 pact but reports have suggested that the multi-country agreement with Kyiv could emulate the defence agreement between the US and Israel.

Washington and Tel Aviv have a military and technology deal to afford Israel protection in the Middle East but without offering a Nato-esque clause to come to its aid during a time of attack.

In addition to the work on a long-term bilateral security pact, the UK has announced its plans to deliver more than 70 combat and logistics vehicles to Ukraine.

The British Army vehicles will be gifted to Ukraine to boost its counteroffensive operation.

According to No 10 officials, the vehicles will ensure front line forces have the means to carry ammunition and equipment, evacuate injured soldiers and recover damaged vehicles.

Thousands of additional rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition will also be immediately delivered to Ukraine as part of the package.

A £50 million equipment support contract will sustain what the UK has already provided to Ukraine, including spare parts, technical support and maintenance training.

Mr Zelensky is due to attend the second day of the Vilnius summit on Wednesday, announcing on social media that he plans to hold talks with Mr Sunak and other G7 allies.