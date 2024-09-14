Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

TfL to refund charges from vandalised Ulez cameras

The transport body confirmed two cameras in Chingford ‘became misaligned’ for a short period and many fines were issued incorrectly.

William Warnes
Saturday 14 September 2024 16:24
TfL will refund drivers wrongly issued with ultra low emission zone charges because of vandalised cameras (Lucy North/PA)
TfL will refund drivers wrongly issued with ultra low emission zone charges because of vandalised cameras (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

Transport for London (TfL) has pledged to refund drivers wrongly issued with ultra low emission zone (Ulez) charges because of vandalised enforcement cameras.

The transport body confirmed two cameras in Chingford, north-east London, “became misaligned” for a short period and many fines were issued incorrectly.

It is understood the cameras were twisted the wrong way so that they were facing roads outside the Ulez boundary.

Camera vandalism will not stop the Ulez operating London-wide. All vandalised cameras are repaired or replaced as soon as possible

TfL spokesperson

The cameras have since been realigned and any penalty charges issued incorrectly will be cancelled.

A spokesperson for TfL said: “We are aware that some cameras at the Ulez boundary in Chingford became misaligned through acts of vandalism to point outside the boundary.

“The cameras have since been fixed and realigned, and any penalty charges issued incorrectly during this short period will be cancelled.

“Vandalism is unacceptable and all incidents on our network are reported to the police for investigation.

“Criminal damage to Ulez cameras puts the perpetrators at risk of prosecution and injury, while simultaneously risking the safety of the public.

“Camera vandalism will not stop the Ulez operating London-wide. All vandalised cameras are repaired or replaced as soon as possible.”

