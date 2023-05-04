RMT members vote to renew industrial action mandate for next six months

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Members of the biggest rail workers’ union have voted to renew their mandate to continue taking industrial action for the next six months in the long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said there was an overwhelming vote in favour.

Unions involved in disputes have to re-ballot their members every six months to legally continue with strikes and other forms of action.

It is clear from these results that members are not prepared to accept a pay offer based on mass job cuts and major attacks on their terms and conditions Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary

The RMT has announced a strike against train companies on May 13, the day of the Eurovision Song Contest final in Liverpool.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the overwhelming backing for further strike action across 14 train operating companies was a “de-facto referendum” on the dispute.

“It is clear from these results that members are not prepared to accept a pay offer based on mass job cuts and major attacks on their terms and conditions.

(The employers) need to get around the table with RMT and negotiate in good faith for a better deal for rail workers Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary

“This sends a clear message to the employers that the huge anger amongst rail workers is very real and they need to recognise that fact, face reality and make improved proposals.

“They need to get around the table with RMT and negotiate in good faith for a better deal for rail workers.”

The union re-balloted members working for 14 train operating companies, saying they all passed the 50% participation threshold needed under law.

On an average turnout in each company of nearly 70%, over 90% of votes cast backed continuing with strike action, the RMT said.