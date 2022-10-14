Jump to content

Dock workers to strike for another two weeks as row over pay and jobs rumbles on

Unite said almost 600 Liverpool port workers will walkout again from October 24 to November 7.

Alan Jones
Friday 14 October 2022 09:53
Unite said almost 600 Liverpool port workers will walkout again from October 24 to November 7 – after industrial action in recent weeks (Paul White – UK Industries/Alamy/PA)
Dock workers will stage two more weeks of strike action in a row over pay and jobs.

Unite said almost 600 Liverpool port workers will walkout again from October 24 to November 7 – after industrial action in recent weeks.

An offer from port owner Peel Holdings was worth around 8.2% and a real-terms wage cut because of inflation, the union said.

The company must put forward a pay rise they can accept or this strike continues

Sharon Graham, Unite

The company said the offer was worth over 10%.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Peel Holdings is hugely profitable and can absolutely afford to pay our members a proper wage increase.

“It did so at Camel Laird so why not at Liverpool docks?

“Instead of negotiations to resolve this dispute, the company has chosen to threaten jobs and repeatedly mislead about the deal it has tabled.

“Our members are standing firm and have their union’s complete support.

“The company must put forward a pay rise they can accept or this strike continues.”

