Edinburgh Trams staff back strike action over lack of breaks

Workers on Edinburgh’s tram network have backed strike action in a dispute over a lack of toilet breaks.

The union Unite said late running services mean drivers are unable to take a break ahead of their next departure, which has led to health issues among members.

Unite said 160 staff could strike after a ballot was backed by more than 90% of its members.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said: “Unite’s Edinburgh tram workers have emphatically backed strike action in order to tackle head-on the unacceptable health and safety situation they face.

Unite boss Sharon Graham condemned the situation tram workers face (PA) ( PA Archive )

“They should not be in this situation because Edinburgh Trams should be implementing measures to ensure our members get their comfort breaks.

“We will back our tram membership all the way in the fight for decent workplace conditions.”

Lyn Turner, an industrial officer at the union, added: “Edinburgh’s tram workers are being forced into taking strike action.

“This is mismanagement plain and simple, and it is having unacceptable consequences for our members.

“Unite wants to resolve this through negotiation but we are running out of track before strike action takes place. If this happens, then Edinburgh Trams will be solely to blame for any disruption. Management has one more chance.”

An Edinburgh Trams spokesman said: “While we are disappointed the union has embarked on a course of action that threatens disruption for customers, we are committed to the wellbeing of colleagues and are doing everything we can to address their concerns.

“As part of this process, we are working closely with the Trams to Newhaven project team, City of Edinburgh Council and colleagues to find a workable solution, including improving the effectiveness of road traffic signals that can have an impact on our timetable and turnaround times at the airport and Newhaven.”