Workers at Shelter charity suspend strike after pay offer

Unite will now ballot its members on the revised pay offer.

Alan Jones
Thursday 15 December 2022 14:31
Members of the Unite union who work for housing and homeless charity Shelter on the picket line outside their offices in Old Street, London (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

A strike by workers at the Shelter charity have been suspended after a new pay offer.

Around 600 members of Unite launched a two-week walkout on December 5.

The union said that, following talks at the conciliation service Acas, an improved pay offer was made and as an “act of good faith”, Unite suspended the rest of the strike.

Unite will now ballot its members on the revised pay offer.

Unite regional officer Peter Storey said: “Unite has been crystal clear from the outset that we believed that this dispute could and should be resolved through negotiations.

“Following the talks at Acas an improved offer was made and therefore Unite has suspended action to allow its members to be balloted on the proposed deal.”

Tim Gutteridge, Shelter’s director of finance and strategy enablement, said: “We are pleased the strike has been called off, and that through talks we have been able to reach an agreement with the union.

“Our ambition remains the same: to support our colleagues as best we can through these challenging economic times, while being able to deliver our frontline services and campaign work.

“What unites everyone at Shelter is our shared passion and steadfast commitment to defending the right to a safe home.

“We believe that home means everything, and our fight for home will never stop.”

