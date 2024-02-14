Jump to content

Planned industrial action by Southampton Airport workers called off

Members of Unite, including firefighters and technicians, were due to take industrial action from Friday.

Alan Jones
Wednesday 14 February 2024 13:22
Planned industrial action at Southampton Airport has been called off (Alamy/PA)
Planned industrial action at Southampton Airport has been called off (Alamy/PA)

Planned industrial action by workers at Southampton Airport has been called off after a pay dispute was resolved.

Members of Unite, including firefighters and technicians, were due to take industrial action from Friday.

The union said an improved pay offer of 10% plus a one-off payment of £1,500 was made following successful negotiations.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The unity of our members at Southampton Airport was critical in ensuring the company returned to the negotiating table with an improved offer.

“Unite is undeniably committed to improving the jobs, pay and conditions of our members and we continue to showcase that when workers stand together in a union, they win.”

