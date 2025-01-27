Union to ballot Scottish Water staff on industrial action in pay dispute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Staff at Scottish Water are set to vote on industrial action after pay talks collapsed.

Unite said the move comes after the company failed to make a “fair and decent” pay offer to its members, while at the same time awarding “eye-watering packages” to company bosses.

The union also said a “botched” job evaluation process carried out by the company had seen a number of staff downgraded.

Unite has no option but to ballot our members on industrial action because Scottish Water is ignoring our members’ reasonable demands Sam Ritchie, Unite industrial officer

Unite represents 500 workers at the company, including waste water operatives, water treatment and burst repair operatives, maintenance engineers, electricians and sewage tanker drivers.

It warned that industrial action by its members would directly impact Scottish Water’s ability to respond to water leakages, flooding.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Scottish Water has failed to make our members a fair and decent pay offer.

“Contrast this management snub with the eye-watering packages its executive team members are dishing out to themselves.

Unite will fully support our members in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions at Scottish Water Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary

“Unite will fully support our members in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions at Scottish Water.”

The union said that in October Scottish Water made staff a basic pay offer of 3.4%, with a minimum increase of £1,200, which it said was “overwhelmingly rejected” by its membership.

It said the company then proposed an additional £200 but that this offer was also rejected “outright” by the union.

Sam Ritchie, Unite industrial officer, said: “Scottish Water’s executive team appear too preoccupied with awarding themselves bonus and pension top-ups to make our members a decent pay offer.

“Unite has no option but to ballot our members on industrial action because Scottish Water is ignoring our members’ reasonable demands.

“To add insult to injury, there is a botched job evaluation process ongoing which is leading to many of our members losing pay through being downgraded.

“That is unacceptable and we will fight back against this culture of arrogance at Scottish Water.”

We are disappointed that the unions have not put our increased offer to their members and believe that balloting for industrial action is premature Scottish Water spokesperson

The union said industrial action could involve strike action, working to rule or working only to contracted hours.

It added that Scottish Water “relies heavily” on workers doing overtime, and that without this it would need to make “substantial payments” to contractors to undertake outstanding remedial works.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Our proposal for an annual pay award for 2024/25 builds on the uplift and significant improvement to terms and conditions agreed last year with the trade unions.

“We are disappointed that the unions have not put our increased offer to their members and believe that balloting for industrial action is premature.

“We encourage the unions to engage with us.”