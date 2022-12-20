‘The glory is worth it,’ says world record holder for most baubles in beard

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man in the United States has broken his own Guinness World Record for the most beard baubles in a beard by wearing 710 Christmas ornaments attached to his facial hair.

Joel Strasser from Kuna, Idaho, has decked the halls and his own face while wearing the “beardaments,” festive clip-on accessories that require a lot of technique.

“My technique has evolved and gotten a lot more specialised over the years that I’ve been breaking the record,” Mr Strasser said.

“I stuck them in a lot more haphazardly at first and that’s why those first beard bauble record numbers were so low.

“I’ve been thinking about (adding) candy canes, but I haven’t tried it yet… I wonder if I can fit more candy canes in that are still in the plastic or out of the wrappers and pre-licked.”

Mr Strasser first broke the record in 2019 using 302 baubles, then again in 2020 with 542 baubles, and a third time in 2021 with 686 baubles.

The process is a tedious one, as this year’s bunch took two and a half hours to attach.

“It really pulls on my beard,” Mr Strasser said.

“It’s painful to have all those hairs pulling at once.

“All those baubles add up to about five pounds.”

But, he added, it does help him get into the festive spirit – as does the Christmas music he plays while attaching the colourful decorations.

“It helps my beard be more receptive to the baubles,” he said.

“I’ve found the Twisted Sister Christmas album, Twisted Christmas, does the trick.”

Mr Strasser holds a myriad of other beard-related records, including the most paper straws in a beard (534), the most toothpicks in a beard (3,500), the most golf tees in a beard (607), and seven more.

“Once I realised I’m the best in the world at sticking stuff in my beard, I decided to break as many record titles as I can,” he said.

If a schlub like me can break world records, so can you Joel Strasser

“You have to be a little crazy to break a bunch of records with your beard… (My family) think I’m nuts, and I guess I sort of am.”

But he encourages others to find what they are good at and attempt a world record.

“It can be done… If a schlub like me can break world records, so can you,” Mr Strasser said.

“Find a category that interests you, decide you can do it, and practice until you do.

“It takes a lot of work for something as silly as this, but the glory is worth it.”