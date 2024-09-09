Stormont Executive aiming to secure restoration of direct transatlantic route

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The Stormont Executive is aiming to secure the restoration of direct flights from Northern Ireland to the United States with a proposal for a pre-clearance facility.

The region has been without a direct transatlantic route for a number of years.

The draft programme for government published on Monday includes a proposal to work with the UK Government to support a pre-clearance facility at Belfast International Airport for direct flights to the US.

It appears to be inspired by Dublin Airport where a purpose-built facility allows US-bound passengers to undertake all immigration, customs and agriculture inspections before landing at their destination.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly was asked about this during questions for the Executive Office by DUP MLA David Brooks.

She described connectivity as “so important in terms of growing our economy”.

She said there are specific references in the programme for government including looking at how to increase that connectivity and linkages, and looking at the barriers to that.

“But also looking at some very exciting and ambitious ideas such as looking at the extension of the pre-clearance that there currently is in Dublin and trying to get that direct route to the US back,” she said.

“I think the extension of that pre-clearance would encourage that.”

Mr Brooks described the US as a “vital partner for Northern Ireland in terms of investment and cultural linkages with the Ulster Scots and Irish diaspora”, and said the re-establishment of a transatlantic flight is a “worthy goal and something we should work towards”.

Ms Little-Pengelly responded: “Absolutely, I think it was a huge loss when we lost that route.

“The options are still there and we will be pursuing all of the possibilities that are on the table to try and reinstate that.

“We have huge foreign direct investment from the US to Northern Ireland and when we speak to US investors, they want to invest more and they raise that issue about the connectivity and the direct flight.

“I think it’s something that is a priority for us in terms of trying to push ahead, and if we can secure that, I think it would be hugely beneficial, both in terms of business but also in terms of tourism.”