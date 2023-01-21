British Miss World hopeful seriously injured in M4 crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British beauty queen has been seriously injured in a car crash on the M4.

Darcey Corria, Miss Wales 2022, suffered a broken pelvis and two broken bones in her neck after the accident near Bridgend earlier this week.

The 21-year-old Miss World hopeful is said to be recovering in the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

Organisers of the competition said they were “confident” Ms Corria will still be able to take part in the final in May.

Ms Corria, from Barry, South Wales, is a black rights activist and became the first woman of colour in the pageant’s 70-year history to be crowned Miss Wales.

A spokesperson for Miss Wales said: “We are saddened to tell you that our wonderful Miss Wales, Darcey Corria, has been hospitalised after a car crash near Bridgend this week.

“She is in the University Hospital of Wales being treated for a number of injuries including a broken pelvis and two breaks to bones in her neck.

“Darcey is receiving much love and support from her close family who have been reassured that she is expected to make a full recovery.”

They added: “While the accident will have an immediate impact on Darcey’s preparation for Miss World in May, we are hopeful and confident that she will still be able to fly the flag for Wales thanks to her own personal determination, the love and support of her family and the incredible team of medics at UHW.”